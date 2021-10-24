MUSEUM TO OFFER BEHIND THE SCENES TOURS

The Wood County Museum will be hosting guided behind the scenes tours on Thursday, November 4, starting at 6:00 PM. Tours will take place every 30 minutes and last about an hour. Guests will get to explore the nooks and cranny’s of the Museum, such as areas that are not typically open to the public, including the basement, attic and all floors of the Museum.

Tickets are $10/Members & $15/Non-Members. Tours must be reserved ahead of time by visiting www.woodcountyhistory.org or calling 419-352-0967 or stopping into the Museum to purchase a ticket.

The museum’s normal hours for self-guided tours are Monday – Friday, 10 AM – 4 PM and weekends from 1 PM – 4 PM (closed on government holidays & weekends in January).

All events detailed at woodcountyhistory.org or by following the Wood County Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green.