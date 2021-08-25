MUSEUM TO OFFER BEHIND THE SCENES TOURS OF OUTDOOR BUILDINGS

The Wood County Museum will be hosting guided behind the scenes tours on Wednesday, September 1, starting at 6:00 PM. Tours will take place every 30 minutes and last about an hour. They will be led by museum staff, Holly Kirkendall and Kelli Kling. Guests will get to explore the museum outbuildings that are not typically open to the public, including the hog barn, log cabin, chicken coop and various other buildings.

This will be a rain or shine event. Please dress for the weather & for walking around outdoors on the Museum grounds.

Each tour group will be limited to 15 people to allow for social distancing. Due to county COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required inside the museum buildings at all times.

Tickets are $10/Members & $15/Non-Members. Tours must be reserved ahead of time by calling 419-352-0967 or stopping into the Museum to purchase a ticket.

The museum’s normal hours for self-guided tours are Monday – Friday, 10 AM – 4 PM and weekends from 1 PM – 4 PM (closed on government holidays & weekends in January).

All events detailed at woodcountyhistory.org or by following the Wood County Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green.