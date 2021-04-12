MUSEUM TO OFFER BEHIND THE SCENES TOURS

The Wood County Museum will be hosting guided behind the scenes tours on Wednesday, April 21, starting at 6:00 PM. Tours will take place every 30 minutes and last about an hour. They will be led by Museum Director, Kelli Kling and Education Coordinator, Mike McMaster. Guests will get to explore areas that are not typically open to the public, including the basement, attic and all floors of the Museum.

Each tour group will be limited to 12 people to allow for social distancing. Due to state and county COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required inside the museum buildings at all times.

Tickets are $10/Members & $15/Non-Members. Tours must be reserved ahead of time by calling 419-352-0967 or stopping into the Museum to purchase a ticket.

The museum’s normal hours for self-guided tours are Monday – Friday, 10 AM – 4 PM and weekends from 1 PM – 4 PM (closed on government holidays & weekends in January).

The Museum is handicap accessible with an elevator, handicap restrooms, and ample parking in the visitor lot as well as behind the museum (south side). The south elevator entrance is also behind the museum.

All events detailed at woodcountyhistory.org or by following the Wood County Historical Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green.