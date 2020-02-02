Must-Have Aftermarket Diesel Engine Parts

There are a lot of misconceptions about diesel engines still floating around. They’re still viewed as gigantic engines that go in boats, trains, and semi-trucks, belching out thick, black smoke. While it’s true that the diesel is the preferred engine for those machines, it’s not true that they fill the air with noxious gas and smoke.







A combination of government rules and regulations, innovation, and a slew of aftermarket diesel parts have made the diesel a celebrated tool of the green movement. Adding the right parts to your diesel can transform it from a workhorse to a racehorse.

Air Filters and Intake Systems

Just like you, your engine needs air to function and operate, so give it what it needs. With each rumble and chug, the diesel engine is begging for more air. The factory intake tubes and filter are starving the engine of air and choking off the peak performance. Feed that beast with cold air intake or a performance air filter.

Exhaust Systems, Mufflers, and Tips

It’s cool to have a jacked-up monster truck that sounds loud and mean. That loud sound serves a purpose. It’s not just to show off or annoy people—those are just bonuses. Small and quiet, the factory exhaust system robs your engine of power, economy, sound, and respect. Let the monster out its cage with a free-flowing exhaust system. It will increase horsepower, torque, and improve the overall mileage.

Performance Chips

Your truck needs a brain under the hood to boost performance and get the most out of that diesel. Performance software eliminates poor performance and teaches the truck some new tricks. With straightforward tuning features and a few minutes of spare time, programmers put the power in your hands.

Precision Gauges

Durability is the hallmark of the diesel engine, but the more performance parts you put on it, the more stress you put on it. Added horsepower and stress can shorten the engine’s life if you’re not watching the needle. Keep a closer eye on vitals with a set of gauges and let yourself react faster when you reach the danger zone.

Strong Suspension Systems

The factory installs shocks and struts that are stronger than a passenger car, but not by much. All trucks need better ground clearance, especially if that truck is going to do any kind of actual work. Heavy loads bring the back end of the truck down to an unsafe level. Jack up your truck with an air suspension system for better load leveling and a more comfortable ride.