NAMI Education Series: Starting in January 2020

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community.

NAMI will be offering various sessions in the following months on our “Education Series.” This is a program designed to better inform those who have or know someone affected by mental illness. The next session will be held on January 15, 2020 6-8p.m. at the Wood County District Public Library. The focus will be on “Help When You Need It,” where participants will learn about signs of distress and ways to help those who have suicidal thoughts. Register at www.namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626.