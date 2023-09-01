NAMI NEWS for SEPTEMBER

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming throughout the year! This programming is FREE and available to all Wood County residents.

NAMI Family-to-Family is an 8-session educational course for family, caregivers, and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. Those who attend will gain information on managing stress, supporting your loved one with compassion, how to handle a crisis, and more! Join the next class on September 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th and October 5th, 12th, 19th, and 26th from 6:00-8:30p.m. at the NAMI Wood County office. Visit www.namiwoodcounty.org/family-family/ to learn more and register.

NAMI Peer-to-Peer is an 8-session educational course for individuals living with a mental illness. Those who attend will gain information on brain biology, common mental disorders, assistance with developing a relapse prevention plan, mindfulness techniques to relieve stress, and more! Join the next class on September 6th, 13th, 20th, and 27th and October 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th from 5:30-7:30p.m. at the NAMI Wood County office. Visit www.namiwoodcounty.org/peer-peer/ to learn more and register.

NAMI Basics is an education course for caregivers of children and adolescents living

with a mental health condition. This course covers the fundamentals of caring for yourself, your family, and your child. Join virtually the next class on September 12th, 19th, and 26th from 5:30-8p.m.. The Zoom link will be e-mailed to those who register. Visit www.namiwoodcounty.org/nami-basics/ to learn more and register.

NAMI Wood County will be hosting their next Nite Out with NAMI Picnic on Tuesday, September 19 from 4:30-6pm at the Bowling Green City Park. This program is a great gathering opportunity for food and fellowship for people in Wood County who are looking to learn more about educational topics that are mental health adjacent. Join NAMI Wood County for a fun-filled afternoon in the park as they soak up the last bit of summer! There will be cookout, corn hole and much more! There is no cost to attend. Register at https://namiwoodcounty.org/nite-out-nami/.

The NAMI Wood County office will be closed on Monday, September 4th for Labor Day. Normal business hours will return on Tuesday, September 5th.

If you are interested in volunteering at NAMI Wood County, there are opportunities to get involved as a support group or class facilitator, office volunteer, and more. Visit namiwoodcounty.org/volunteer-with-nami-wood-county/ to fill out the volunteer application. For all questions pertaining to our programs, please e-mail [email protected] or call 419-352-0626. Last but not least, don’t forget to follow NAMI Wood County on social media at @NAMIWoodCounty!