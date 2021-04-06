NAMI Offers Variety of Programs

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming available in April and May. This programming is FREE and available to Wood County residents. The following program will be offered virtually:

The next Mental Health First Aid course will be held on Zoom over two days: Wednesday, April 28 from 9:00-12:00p.m. and Thursday, April 29 from 9:00-12:00p.m. Mental Health First Aid teaches a 5-step action plan to offer initial help to people with the signs and symptoms of a mental illness or in a crisis, and connect them with the appropriate professional, peer, social, or self-help care.

course will be held on Zoom over two days: Wednesday, April 28 from 9:00-12:00p.m. and Thursday, April 29 from 9:00-12:00p.m. Mental Health First Aid teaches a 5-step action plan to offer initial help to people with the signs and symptoms of a mental illness or in a crisis, and connect them with the appropriate professional, peer, social, or self-help care. NAMI Peer-to-Peer is a recovery-focused educational program for adults who wish to establish and maintain wellness in response to mental health challenges. The course provides critical information and strategies related to living with mental illness. Classes begin on Monday, May 3rd from 2:00-4:00p.m. on Zoom.

is a recovery-focused educational program for adults who wish to establish and maintain wellness in response to mental health challenges. The course provides critical information and strategies related to living with mental illness. Classes begin on Monday, May 3rd from 2:00-4:00p.m. on Zoom. On Wednesday, May 19, 2021 from 6:00-8:00p.m., NAMI Wood County will be discussing the process of Planning for the financial future of loved ones impacted by mental health conditions for our NAMI Education Series. They will have speakers to discuss STABLE accounts (an investment account available to eligible individuals with disabilities, including people with mental health diagnoses), and estate planning.

If you are interested in becoming a NAMI Wood County member, visit their website for more details. There are many benefits included in a NAMI Wood County member including: discounts on programs, newsletter subscriptions and more. Membership levels range from $5 to $60.

NAMI Wood County is continuing online support groups as well including Family Support Group, NAMI Connections, Parent & Caregiver, and others! Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming. Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information, and be sure to follow NAMI Wood County on social media: @NAMIWoodCounty for additional resources and updates.