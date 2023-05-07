NAMI: Upcoming Conference Series at NAMI Wood County!

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming throughout the year! This programming is FREE and available to all Wood County residents.

NAMI Wood County will be hosting their hybrid Mental Health Conference Series on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 9:00-5:00p.m. at BGSU Levis Commons (1655 N Wilkinson Way, Perrysburg, OH 43551). This conference series will include lunch provided for participants. There are currently 6 Continuing Education Units (CEUs) pending through the Ohio Counselor, Social Worker, and Marriage & Family Therapist Board, including 1.5 Ethic CEUs. The cost for admission is $40 for in-person and $25 for online. Visit www.namiwoodcounty.org/mhcs for more information.

This year’s conferences series will focus on the mental health continuum of care and include presentations on:

Prevention and promotion programs available in the community

Engagement strategies for family members in their loved one’s recovery

The definition of postvention, and how it can help prevent suicide

Available treatment modalities and mental health professionals

Evidence-based NAMI programs available for Wood County residents

The keynote speaker for this year’s conference is Dr. Ken Duckworth. Dr. Ken Duckworth is the Chief Medical Officer of NAMI National and the author of You Are Not Alone: The NAMI Guide to Navigating Mental Health. This conference will discuss how every person is at a different point in their recovery journey. Learn what each piece represents and the steps you can take to help yourself and others. To register, please visit www.namiwoodcounty.org/mhcs.

If you are interested in volunteering at NAMI Wood County, there are opportunities to get involved as a support group or class facilitator, office volunteer, and more. Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming, Email [email protected] or call 419-352-0626 for more information and be sure to follow NAMI Wood County on social media at @NAMIWoodCounty for additional resources and updates