North Baltimore, Ohio

Register for our Mental Health Conference Series on Thursday, May 26th!

REGISTER NOW! Visit this link and register for our Mental Health Conference Series which will be held at BGSU Levis Commons in Perrysburg, Ohio, and virtual.



Our Mental Health Conference Series titled: “Recovery: More Than Just a Pill,” will provide participants with more information on a holistic approach to mental health treatment and recovery. The conference series will have multiple sessions available to participants and will include a variety of clinicians and individuals with lived experience presenting.

Thursday, May 26, 2021 from 9-4p.m. at BGSU Levis Commons OR on Zoom