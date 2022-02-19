North Baltimore, Ohio

WRAP Will Be on Tuesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 3 from 10-4p.m. Both Days!
REGISTER NOW! Click HERE and register for our Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) class which will be held at the NAMI Wood County office in Bowling Green, Ohio, and virtual. This workshop will focus on money management and budgeting skills with The Money Bo$$.
The Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) Workshop is free of charge, a self-designed, course on identifying your personal wellness tools.
Class Dates: Tuesday, March 1st and Thursday, March 3rd from 10-4p.m.