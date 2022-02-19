North Baltimore, Ohio

February 19, 2022 3:17 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Oct. 2018 Update
Logo
Ol’ Jenny
March 2020
3 panel GIF
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
Weekly Specials
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Briar Hill Health Update

NAMI: Upcoming Events for Community Members

Spring is just around the corner, and our programming for community members this season is heating up. NAMI Peer-to-Peer begins the month of March and goes until May. We are also hosting our NAMI Education Series in March called Navigating the Criminal Justice System as a Family Member. Visit our website to sign up today. In May, we will be hosting our Mental Health Conference Series. This all-day conference titled “Recovery: More Than Just a Pill,” will focus on the importance of a holistic approach to recovery and will have speakers to talk about implicit bias, self-advocacy, cultural competency and more! Visit our website to learn more and register today.

As the weather warms up, we want to keep you up-to-date on all that is happening with NAMI Wood County. Be sure to check out our website or social media pages to stay up to date on things happening.

Take Care,

Jessica-Schmitt Hartman, Executive Director
 

Register for our Mental Health Conference Series on Thursday, May 26th!

REGISTER NOW! Visit this link and register for our Mental Health Conference Series which will be held at BGSU Levis Commons in Perrysburg, Ohio, and virtual.

Our Mental Health Conference Series titled: “Recovery: More Than Just a Pill,” will provide participants with more information on a holistic approach to mental health treatment and recovery. The conference series will have multiple sessions available to participants and will include a variety of clinicians and individuals with lived experience presenting.

Thursday, May 26, 2021 from 9-4p.m. at BGSU Levis Commons OR on Zoom

 

WRAP Will Be on Tuesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 3 from 10-4p.m. Both Days!

REGISTER NOW! Click HERE and register for our Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) class which will be held at the NAMI Wood County office in Bowling Green, Ohio, and virtual. This workshop will focus on money management and budgeting skills with The Money Bo$$

The Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) Workshop is free of charge, a self-designed, course on identifying your personal wellness tools.

Class Dates: Tuesday, March 1st and Thursday, March 3rd from 10-4p.m.

 

NAMI Education Series: Navigating the Criminal Justice System as a Family Member

REGISTER NOW!

Tuesday, March 8th from 6-8p.m.

 

NAMI Wood County Support Groups


Here at NAMI, we offer a variety of support groups open and free to the community for family members and peers.

See the full support group schedule and information on how to join here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website