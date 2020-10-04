 NAMI Wood County AfterBurn 2020 – Success! 

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community.



On Friday, September 25, 2020, NAMI Wood County hosted their 3rd annual AfterBurn event. This year, the traditional event looked different than in the past, including a virtual 5K, a drive-thru display, and an option to purchase to-go meals and t-shirts.



NAMI Wood County would like to thank all of those who attended this year’s AfterBurn as well as the volunteers and sponsors who made this event possible. Without their contribution, AfterBurn would not have been a huge success.



Additionally, NAMI Wood County held two competitions for their vendors/agencies: “Participants’ Favorite Decorations,” and “Most Participants from Your Agency.” A Renewed Mind received the prize for “Participants’ Favorite Decorations” and Zepf Center received a prize for “Most Participants.” Congratulations!



Save the date for next year’s AfterBurn on Friday, October 1, 2021! If you are interested in learning more about NAMI Wood County and their upcoming events and programming, visit www.namiwoodcounty.org, or contact them at 419-352-0626 or info@namiwoodcounty.org