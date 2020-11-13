NAMI Wood County Continues to Offer Virtual Programming

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming available in the month of November. This programming is FREE and available to Wood County residents. The following program will be offered virtually:

NAMI Family and Friends will be on Wednesday, November 18 from 6:00-8:00p.m. This free and online seminar will help inform individuals with loved ones with a mental illness on how to best support them.

On December 4th from 8:00-12:30p.m., join NAMI Wood County for their online Mental Health First Aid Mental Health First Aid teaches a 5-step action plan to offer initial help to people with the signs and symptoms of a mental illness or in a crisis, and connect them with the appropriate professional, peer, social, or self-help care.

If you are interested in becoming a NAMI Wood County member, visit their website for more details. There are many benefits included in a NAMI Wood County member including: discounts on programs, newsletter subscriptions and more. Membership levels range from $5 to $75.

NAMI Wood County is continuing online support groups as well including Family Support Group, NAMI Connections, Parent & Caregiver, and others! Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming. Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information, and be sure to follow NAMI Wood County on social media: @NAMIWoodCounty for additional resources and updates.