NAMI Wood County Continues to Offer Virtual Programming

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming beginning in August and into September. This programming is FREE and available to Wood County residents. The following program will be offered virtually:

  • The final webinar in the Mental Health Conference Series will be held on Thursday, August 13 from 12:00-1:30p.m. This webinar will discuss mental health services during COVID-19.
  • NAMI Family and Friends will be on Wednesday, September 16 from 6:00-8:00p.m. This free and online seminar will help inform individuals with loved ones with a mental illness on how to best support them.
  • Beginning September 14 from 3:00-5:00p.m., NAMI Peer-to-Peer will be held online for individuals living with mental illness. This is a recovery-focused educational program for adults who wish to establish and maintain wellness in response to mental health challenges.
  • Join a great gathering opportunity virtually! Nite Out with NAMI will be on Tuesday, September 15 from 5:00-7:00p.m. on the “House Party” app.
  • NAMI Family-to-Family will begin on Monday, September 21 from 6:00-8:00p.m. online. This is an educational course for family, caregivers and friends of individuals with a mental illness.

 

 

NAMI Wood County is continuing online support groups as well including Family Support Group, NAMI Connections, Parent & Caregiver, and others! Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming. Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information, and be sure to follow NAMI Wood County on social media: @NAMIWoodCounty for additional resources and updates.

 

