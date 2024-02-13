NAMI Wood County February Newsletter

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming throughout the year! This programming is FREE and available to all Wood County residents.

NAMI Wood County will be hosting their Peer-to-Peer, Family-to-Family, and Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) classes in 2024. If you are an individual living with a mental health condition, consider attending their Peer-to-Peer and/or WRAP class. NAMI Peer-to-Peer is an educational course for individuals living with a mental illness. NAMI Wood County will be hosting their next class starting Wednesday, April 3rd from 5:30-7:30p.m. at the NAMI Wood County office. Visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/peer-peer/ to register. The Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) Workshop is a free of charge, self-designed, course on identifying your personal wellness tools. The next WRAP workshop takes place on February 27th, 28th, 29th, and March 1st from 2:00-4:00p.m. virtual on Zoom. This workshop will focus on tools to achieve financial wellness within your life. Visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/wrap/ to register.

Do you have an adult child, adolescent, sibling, parent or loved one in your life who lives with a mental health condition? NAMI Wood County believes it is important to care for the caregiver through evidence-based family and caregiver programming. This spring, NAMI Wood County will be hosting NAMI Family-to-Family, an educational course for family, caregivers, and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. This class will be starting on Thursday, April 4th from 6:00-8:30p.m. at the NAMI Wood County office. Visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/family-family/ to register. This organization is also offering NAMI Basics, an educational program for parents and caregivers of children and adolescents living with mental illnesses. It covers the fundamentals of caring for yourself, your family, and your child. NAMI Wood County will be hosting their next course on Saturday, March 16th from 9-1:00p.m. virtual on Zoom. These classes will continue every Saturday through Saturday, April 20th. Visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/nami-basics/ to register.

Additionally, NAMI Wood County’s Family and Caregiver support group is available for individuals who have family members, children, and/or loved ones in their lives who live with a mental health condition. This support group is a peer-led support group with facilitators who also have loved ones in their lives living with mental health conditions. This group meetings the first and third Tuesday of the month from 3:00 – 4:30p.m. at the NAMI Wood County office.

If you are interested in volunteering at NAMI Wood County, there are opportunities to get involved as a support group or class facilitator, office volunteer, and more, including “Chip-In Days,” volunteer opportunities for all community members. Hosted on the second Tuesday of each month from 11:00AM-3:00PM, volunteers will be able to assist NAMI Wood County staff in various projects throughout the office including (but not limited to) folding brochures, helping with mailings, office organizing, and more. To register for Chip-In Day or to learn more about volunteering with NAMI Wood County, visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/volunteer-with-nami-wood-county/. For all questions pertaining to our programs, please e-mail [email protected] or call 419-352-0626. Last but not least, don’t forget to follow NAMI Wood County on social media at @NAMIWoodCounty!