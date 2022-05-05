NAMI WOOD COUNTY: Fundraisers and Events

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community.

NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming throughout the year! This programming is FREE and available to all Wood County residents.

NAMI Wood County is hosting their May Education Series titled “Supporting Your Financial Wellness”. The presentation will be held Thursday, May 19 from 12:00-1:30p.m. on Zoom. Learn about money management, budgeting, and how your financial health can affect your mental health. Visit their website to register.

If you are interested in becoming a NAMI Wood County member, visit their website for more details. There are many benefits included in a NAMI Wood County member including: discounts on programs, newsletter subscriptions and more. Membership levels range from $5 to $60. You can also volunteer for NAMI Wood County! There are opportunities to get involved as a support group or class facilitator, office volunteer, and more. Visit their website to learn more.

NAMI Wood County is also continuing their NAMI Connections support group in a hybrid model. Other support groups, like Peer and Family, currently happening in-person Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming. Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information,and be sure to follow NAMI Wood County on social media at @NAMIWoodCounty for additional resources and updates.