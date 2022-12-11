NAMI Wood County Has New Location!

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming throughout the year! This programming is FREE and available to all Wood County residents.

NAMI Wood County hosted their Christmas Open House on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022 at their new location at 1250 Ridgewood Dr Bowling Green, OH 43402. This family-friendly event included a variety of activities that all community members participated in, including ornament-making, a tour of the NEW NAMI Wood County building and a meet-and-greet with Santa himself! NAMI Wood County would like to thank their sponsors – The Sweet Shop, Biggby Coffee and the Call of the Canyon for the hot chocolate and other delicious treats! It was a fun event that helped showcase their new office space and their goals to further assist the Wood County community.

NAMI Parent and Caregiver Support Group is beginning on December 6, 2022 and will continue every Tuesday from 2-4 pm at the NAMI Wood County office (1250 Ridgewood Dr Bowling Green, OH 43402. This support group is a peer-led support group for parents and caregivers of individuals living with mental illness.

If you are interested in becoming a NAMI Wood County member, visit their website for more details. There are many benefits included in a NAMI Wood County member including: discounts on programs, newsletter subscriptions and more. Membership levels range from $5 to $60. You can also volunteer for NAMI Wood County! There are opportunities to get involved as a support group or class facilitator, office volunteer, and more. Visit their website to learn more.

NAMI Wood County is also continuing their NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group as hybrid. Peer and Family Support Group has been moved to the Perrysburg Counseling Center. Peer and Family support group has been cancelled for the month of December due to the holidays. Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming, Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information and be sure to follow NAMI Wood County on social media at @NAMIWoodCounty for additional resources and updates.