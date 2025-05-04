NAMI Wood County “Honors the Past, Celebrates the Present, and Embraces the Future” at 18th Annual Dinner

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming throughout the year! This programming is FREE and available to all Wood County residents.

NAMI Wood County hosted their 18th Annual Dinner on Monday, April 21st at Stone Ridge Country Club in Bowling Green. Using the theme “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, and Embracing the Future,” presentations from current board members, Carol Asmus, Leanne Eby, and Derek Lee as well as from current interns Erin Cain and Kamryn Ruetz discussed how far the organization has come, accomplishments currently taking place, and what to expect from NAMI Wood County in the future. In reference to today’s uncertainty of mental health services, Board President Derek Lee said “What keeps me grounded is the incredible work being done by NAMI. The dedication of our staff, the passion of our volunteers, and the stubborn belief that we can make things better…that’s what gives me hope.”

Award winners from the evening included:

CIT Officer of the Year: Officer Emily Beeman, Bowling Green State University Police Department

CIT Corrections Officer of the Year: Deputy Jason Hollinger, Wood County Sheriff’s Office

CIT Champion: Detective Jessica Curtis, Perrysburg Township (Ohio) Police Department

Community Impact: Morgan Hollandsworth, Community Learning Center STARS

Provider Appreciation: Devlac Hall, Harbor

Volunteer Appreciation: Cathy Cameron

NAMI Champion: Beca Rios

“Keep Climbing” Award: Nancy Andrew

Lastly, as a surprise, the staff put together the inaugural “NAMI Wood County Trailblazer Award” for the hard work and dedication Jessica Hartman, the Executive Director, has done for the organization over the last 17 years. In her speech, Courtney Rice, Manager of Development and Marketing said, “When people think ‘NAMI Wood County,’ Jessica is who comes to mind. She truly has been the ‘woman behind the curtain’ as she does this work without expecting any recognition or acknowledgment. She has truly paved the way for NAMI Wood County to handle hardships and move forward to serve individuals affected by mental illness despite hurdles we may face in the future.”

NAMI Wood County wants to extend a thank you to Stone Ridge Golf Club for hosting this event, and a special thank you to the community partners who continue to support the organization.

If you are interested in volunteering at NAMI Wood County, there are opportunities to get involved as a support group or class facilitator, office volunteer, and more, including “Chip-In Days,” volunteer opportunities for all community members. Hosted on the second Tuesday of each month from 11:00AM-3:00PM, volunteers will be able to assist NAMI Wood County staff in various projects throughout the office including (but not limited to) folding brochures, helping with mailings, office organizing, and more. To register for Chip-In Day or to learn more about volunteering with NAMI Wood County, visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/volunteer-with-nami-wood-county/. For all questions pertaining to our programs, please e-mail [email protected] or call 419-352-0626. Last but not least, don’t forget to follow NAMI Wood County on social media at @NAMIWoodCounty!