NAMI Wood County Hosted “AfterBurn” in Honor of Mental Illness Awareness Week

NAMI Wood County Hosts AfterBurn in Honor of Mental Illness Awareness Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community.

In observance of Mental Illness Awareness Week, NAMI Wood County hosted their annual AfterBurn event on Friday, October 6th from 5-8 p.m. at the Wood County Fairgrounds in Bowling Green. This free family-friendly event serves as the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, with proceeds benefitting the free support groups, classes, presentations, and trainings that NAMI Wood County offers to community members in the county.

AfterBurn brought in approximately 230 participants and raised over $6,000 this year in monetary and in-kind donations, making it the largest fall fundraiser to date for the organization. Sponsors for AfterBurn included: Wood County Hospital, Thrivent Financial, Meijer, Wood County ADAMHS, Fruth and Company, LLC, Costco, Modern Woodmen Financial, Kroger, McClure Insurance Group, and Unison Health.

Agencies who participated in Trunk or Treat and led activity tables at AfterBurn included: Wood County Addiction Response Collaborative (ARC), Wood County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board, Bowling Green State Univeristy Police Department, The Cocoon, Children’s Resource Center, Wood County Educational Service Center, Harbor, Healing Connections Wellness Center, Wood County Humane Society, Ohio Guidestone, FOCUS Findlay, and Unison Health. The “Fan Favorite” Trunk or Treat booth this year was the Wood County Educational Service Center with the theme “Barbie.”

Judges in AfterBurn’s Chili Cook-off included State Representative Haraz Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg) and Amanda Kern of the Wood County ADAMHS Board. Winners of the Chili Cook-off included: Michelle Snow, Carol Asmus, Candice Schmitt, Candice Moser, and Corey DiModica.

Artists who dedicated their time and talents during the Recovery Celebration of AfterBurn included Ben Leese and members of BGSU Black Artists Coalition, as well as Staci Taper, a member of The Connection Center in Bowling Green.

Lastly, NAMI Wood County would like to extend a huge thank you to all the volunteers who assisted before and during the event, including board members, community members, and university students.

Please visit their website to learn more about this event, including information for 2024’s AfterBurn at www.namiwoodcounty.org/afterburn.