NAMI Wood County is Moving!

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming throughout the year! This programming is FREE and available to all Wood County residents.

NAMI Wood County is excited to announce that they will be moving to a new facility in August 2022. Their new location will be at 1250 Ridgewood Drive, Bowling Green. In preparation for the move, NAMI Wood County is hosting a Moving Sale on Tuesday, July 19 from 9:30-4:30 and Friday, July 22 from 9:30-1:30p.m. at their current location: 541 W. Wooster St. Floor 1 in Bowling Green. Some of the items included in the sale are desks, bookshelves, and other gently used items. There will also be artwork for sale that is created by community members. This sale will be cash only and all items must be taken when purchased as the organization will not hold items. Proceeds from the sale will go towards new furniture and amenities for NAMI Wood County’s new facility. Proceeds from the artwork will go towards the local artists who created the artwork.

If you are interested in becoming a NAMI Wood County member, visit their website for more details. There are many benefits included in a NAMI Wood County member including: discounts on programs, newsletter subscriptions and more. Membership levels range from $5 to $60. You can also volunteer for NAMI Wood County! There are opportunities to get involved as a support group or class facilitator, office volunteer, and more. Visit their website to learn more.

NAMI Wood County is also continuing their NAMI Connections support group in a hybrid model. Other support groups, like Peer and Family, currently happening in-person Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming. Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information and be sure to follow NAMI Wood County on social media at @NAMIWoodCounty for additional resources and updates.