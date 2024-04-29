NAMI Wood County: Mental Health Conference Series Beginning

NAMI Wood County’s Annual Mental Health Conference Series Coming Up in May in Perrysburg

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming throughout the year!

NAMI Wood County will be hosting their hybrid Mental Health Conference Series on Friday, May 10, 2024, from 9:00-5:00p.m. at BGSU Levis Commons (1655 N Wilkinson Way, Perrysburg, OH 43551). There are currently 6 Continuing Education Units (CEUs) pending through the Ohio Counselor, Social Worker, and Marriage & Family Therapist Board. The cost for admission is $35 for in-person and $20 for online. Lunch is provided for in-person attendees. Visit www.namiwoodcounty.org/mhcs for more information.

This year’s conferences series theme is “Past, Present, and Future of Mental Health,” and will focus on how to learn from the past, apply it in the present, and prepare for the future when it comes to mental health language and treatment. This conference is open to both mental health professionals and community members. To register, please visit www.namiwoodcounty.org/mhcs.

If you are interested in volunteering at NAMI Wood County, there are opportunities to get involved as a support group or class facilitator, office volunteer, and more. Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming, Email [email protected] or call 419-352-0626 for more information and be sure to follow NAMI Wood County on social media at @NAMIWoodCounty for additional resources and updates.