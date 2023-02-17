NAMI Wood County News Update

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming throughout the year! This programming is FREE and available to all Wood County residents.

NAMI Family-to-Family is an educational course for family, caregivers, and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. NAMI Wood County will be hosting their next class starting on Monday, March 20th from 6:00-8:30p.m. at the NAMI Wood County office. Visit namiwoodcounty.org to register!

NAMI Peer-to-Peer is an educational course for individuals living with a mental illness. NAMI Wood County will be hosting their next class starting

Tuesday, March 21st from 5:30-7:30p.m. at the NAMI Wood County office. Visit namiwoodcounty.org to register!

NAMI Basics is an educational program for parents and caregivers of children and adolescents living with mental illnesses. It covers the fundamentals of caring for yourself, your family, and your child. NAMI Wood County will be hosting their next course on Saturday, April 22nd from 9:30a.m. – 12:00p.m. at the NAMI Wood County office. These classes will continue every Saturday through May 6th. Visit namiwoodcounty.org to register!

NAMI Parent and Caregiver Support Group began on December 6, 2022 and will continue every Tuesday from 2-4 pm at the NAMI Wood County office (1250 Ridgewood Dr Bowling Green, OH 43402. This support group is a peer-led support group for parents and caregivers of individuals living with mental illness.

If you are interested in volunteering at NAMI Wood County, there are opportunities to get involved as a support group or class facilitator, office volunteer, and more. Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming, Email [email protected] or call 419-352-0626 for more information and be sure to follow NAMI Wood County on social media at @NAMIWoodCounty for additional resources and updates.