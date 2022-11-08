NAMI Wood County November News Update

Upcoming Events at NAMI Wood County!

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming throughout the year! This programming is FREE and available to all Wood County residents.

NAMI Wood County is excited to announce their upcoming events and support groups for November 2022.

They are hosting their Open House on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022 at their new location at 1250 Ridgewood Dr Bowling Green, OH 43402. This family-friendly event will include a variety of activities that all community members can participate in, including:

Meet and Greet with Santa

Photobooth with Santa

Ornament-making for families

Hot chocolate and other delicious treats

A tour of the NEW NAMI Wood County building

The Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) Workshop is 2-day, free of charge, a self-designed, course on identifying your personal wellness tools. The next WRAP workshop takes place on November 17 and 18, 2022 from 10-4p.m. both days at the new NAMI Wood County location: 1250 Ridgewood Drive

NAMI Wood County is also hosting another “Chip-In” Volunteer Day on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. This day will consist of creating care packages to give out to people in the Wood County community this holiday season. If you would be interested in participating in “Chip-In” Day, visit www.namiwoodcounty.org to sign up!

If you are interested in becoming a NAMI Wood County member, visit their website for more details. There are many benefits included in a NAMI Wood County member including: discounts on programs, newsletter subscriptions and more. Membership levels range from $5 to $60. You can also volunteer for NAMI Wood County! There are opportunities to get involved as a support group or class facilitator, office volunteer, and more. Visit their website to learn more.

NAMI Wood County is also continuing their NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group as hybrid. Peer and Family Support Group has been moved to the Perrysburg Counseling Center. Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming, Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information and be sure to follow NAMI Wood County on social media at @NAMIWoodCounty for additional resources and updates.