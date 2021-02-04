NAMI Wood County Offers a Variety of Programs

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming available to this February and March. This programming is FREE and available to Wood County residents. The following program will be offered virtually:

Starting on Saturday, February 20, 2021 8:00-11:00a.m., NAMI Wood County will begin their NAMI Basics course. NAMI Basics is an educational program for parents and caregivers of children and adolescents living with mental illnesses. It covers the fundamentals of caring for yourself, your family, and your child.



Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 6:00-8:00p.m., NAMI Wood County will be joined by Honorable David Woessner, Judge of the Wood County Court of Common Pleas, Probate and Juvenile Divisions to provide information about the guardianship process for our NAMI Education Series.



On Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 8-1:30p.m., join NAMI Wood County for their online Mental Health First Aid course. Mental Health First Aid teaches a 5-step action plan to offer initial help to people with the signs and symptoms of a mental illness or in a crisis, and connect them with the appropriate professional, peer, social, or self-help care.

If you are interested in becoming a NAMI Wood County member, visit their website for more details. There are many benefits included in a NAMI Wood County member including: discounts on programs, newsletter subscriptions and more. Membership levels range from $5 to $60.

NAMI Wood County is continuing online support groups as well including Family Support Group, NAMI Connections, Parent & Caregiver, and others! Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming. Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information, and be sure to follow NAMI Wood County on social media: @NAMIWoodCounty for additional resources and updates.