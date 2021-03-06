NAMI Wood County Offers Virtual Programming This Spring

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming available to this March. This programming is FREE and available to Wood County residents. The following program will be offered virtually:

NAMI Family-to-Family is an educational course for family, caregivers and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. This eight-week course will begin on Monday, March 29 from 6:00-8:30p.m.

Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 6:00-8:00p.m., NAMI Wood County will be joined by Honorable David Woessner, Judge of the Wood County Court of Common Pleas, Probate and Juvenile Divisions to provide information about the guardianship process for our NAMI Education Series.

If you are interested in becoming a NAMI Wood County member, visit their website for more details. There are many benefits included in a NAMI Wood County member including: discounts on programs, newsletter subscriptions and more. Membership levels range from $5 to $60.

NAMI Wood County is continuing online support groups as well including Family Support Group, NAMI Connections, Parent & Caregiver, and others! Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming. Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information, and be sure to follow NAMI Wood County on social media: @NAMIWoodCounty for additional resources and updates.