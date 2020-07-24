NAMI Wood County Receives $25,000 Grant to Promote Mental Wellness & Support

NAMI Wood County recently received a grant from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction services for $25,000 to promote mental wellness and support during COVID-19. This will include offering free programming to help with mental health struggles for the farming community and first responders in Wood County.



The goal of this programming is to change knowledge, attitudes, and beliefs relating to mental health conditions among these populations in Wood County by providing Mental Health First Aid and NAMI Family and Friends trainings. In addition to these community trainings, NAMI Wood County will also implement a public awareness campaign to address mental wellness among the farming community and first responders through various media outlets.

If you are interested in participating in NAMI Wood County programming or would like any information on how to get mental health support and education from NAMI Wood County, please contact 419-352-0626 or email info@namiwoodcounty.org.