NBX WaterShedsun
Logo
January Start with us
May 2019
Dec. 2019 new logo
Oct. 2018 Update
Ol’ Jenny
Staff Photo Update March 2020
Site Manager PT
Weekly Specials
T and J Jan 2020

NAMI Wood County Receives $25,000 Grant to Promote Mental Wellness & Support

NAMI Wood County recently received a grant from the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction services for $25,000 to promote mental wellness and support during COVID-19. This will include offering free programming to help with mental health struggles for the farming community and first responders in Wood County.

The goal of this programming is to change knowledge, attitudes, and beliefs relating to mental health conditions among these populations in Wood County by providing Mental Health First Aid and NAMI Family and Friends trainings. In addition to these community trainings, NAMI Wood County will also implement a public awareness campaign to address mental wellness among the farming community and first responders through various media outlets.

If you are interested in participating in NAMI Wood County programming or would like any information on how to get mental health support and education from NAMI Wood County, please contact 419-352-0626 or email info@namiwoodcounty.org.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Route Driver PT NB
Logo Panel April 2017
March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
February 2017
BVH March 2020
NBLS Website