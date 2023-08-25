NAMI Wood County to Host Annual Family-Friendly AfterBurn This October

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community.

In observance of Mental Illness Awareness Week, NAMI Wood County is hosting their annual AfterBurn event on Friday, October 6th from 5-8 p.m. at the Wood County Fairgrounds in Bowling Green. This free family-friendly event serves as the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, with proceeds benefitting the free support groups, classes, presentations, and trainings that NAMI Wood County offers to community members in the county.

AfterBurn will include trunk or treat, a chili cook-off, games and activities, and a Recovery Celebration. Participants are encouraged to dress in family-friendly costumes as they participate in “trunk-or-treating” while learning about local mental health resources in the county. Once bags are filled with candy and goodies, participants can head into the junior fair building to taste a variety of chili recipes, submitted in AfterBurn’s Chili Cook-off. Entry in the Chili Cook-off is free for community members. Participants can purchase 10 tastings for $10 or 5 tastings for $5 as well as buy pulled pork meals for $10 each, which includes a pulled pork sandwich, macaroni and cheese, cornbread, cookie and drink. A portion of the proceeds from the Chili Cook-off will go towards the Wood County First Responder Support Team. T-shirts will also be available starting at $20 each. As families are eating, there will be games and activities available including face paint, cornhole, and rock painting. All games and activities are free to participate. AfterBurn will end with a Recovery Celebration, where participants will come together to congratulate chili cook-off winners and take part in a performance of hope and resilience.

Volunteer and sponsorship opportunities are available for individuals, families, and local businesses. Join NAMI Wood County for their AfterBurn event on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 5p.m. Please visit their website to learn more about this event at www.namiwoodcounty.org/afterburn.