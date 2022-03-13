NAMI Wood County to Host Mental Health First Aid Training

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming throughout the year! This programming is FREE and available to all Wood County residents.

This spring, NAMI Wood County will be hosting a FREE Mental Health First Aid Training with the Wood County Committee on Aging. This 8-hour training teaches a 5-step action plan to offer initial help to people, specifically older adults, with the signs and symptoms of a mental illness or in a crisis, and connect them with the appropriate professional, peer, social, or self-help care. The training will be held on Wednesday, April 27th from 8:30-4: 30p.m at Wood County Committee on Aging: 140 S. Grove Street in Bowling Green. Lunch will be provided. Visit www.namiwoodcounty.org/mental-health-first-aid/ to learn more about the training. Pre-registration is required by calling 419-353-5661 or 1-800-367-4935.

If you are interested in becoming a NAMI Wood County member, visit their website for more details. There are many benefits included in a NAMI Wood County member including: discounts on programs, newsletter subscriptions and more. Membership levels range from $5 to $60.

NAMI Wood County is also continuing their NAMI Connections support group in a hybrid model. Other support groups Family Support Group, Parent & Caregiver and Peer and Family are postponed until March, where they will resume in person. Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming. Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information, and be sure to follow NAMI Wood County on social media at @NAMIWoodCounty for additional resources and updates.