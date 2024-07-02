NAMI Wood County to Start Peer-Led Support Group for LGBTQ+ Identifying Adults

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming throughout the year! This programming is FREE and available to all Wood County residents.

Since October 2021, Kohl’s has donated a total of $8 million to NAMI National to enhance Support Groups across the country. NAMI National’s focus is to ensure NAMI Support Groups are culturally competent, relevant, particularly for communities of color and the LGBTQ+ community. NAMI Support Groups offer an opportunity to share your story with others who have similar experiences and gain insight from hearing the challenges and successes of others. As part of this large donation from Kohl’s, NAMI Wood County has received grant funding from NAMI National to provide a NAMI Support Group in Wood County for LGBTQ+ adults living with mental illness. NAMI Wood County has partnered with Kohl’s and NAMI National to be part of the expansion of NAMI support groups across the country and incorporate new cross-cultural resources.

NAMI Wood County is offering their FREE NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group for LGBTQ+ community. This group, which started in June, will be hosted the last Wednesday of each month from 6:00-7:30pm at the NAMI Wood County office in Bowling Green. Many studies have shown that participation in support groups leads to improved mental health outcomes. While NAMI Support Groups do not replace therapy or treatment plans created by mental health professionals, NAMI Support Groups create community and foster connections, leading to a sense of belonging and support. To learn more about NAMI Wood County Support Groups, visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/nami-connection-recovery-support-group/.

If you are interested in volunteering at NAMI Wood County, there are opportunities to get involved as a support group or class facilitator, office volunteer, and more, including “Chip-In Days,” volunteer opportunities for all community members. Hosted on the second Tuesday of each month from 11:00AM-3:00PM, volunteers will be able to assist NAMI Wood County staff in various projects throughout the office including (but not limited to) folding brochures, helping with mailings, office organizing, and more. To register for Chip-In Day or to learn more about volunteering with NAMI Wood County, visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/volunteer-with-nami-wood-county/.

For all questions pertaining to our programs, please e-mail [email protected] or call 419-352-0626. Last but not least, don’t forget to follow NAMI Wood County on social media at @NAMIWoodCounty!