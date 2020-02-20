NAMI Wood County’s 13th Annual Dinner: “Bee” Positive

BOWLING GREEN, OHIO – Wood County’s National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the local community. This spring, NAMI Wood County is hosting their 13th Annual Dinner. This event will focus on “bee”-ing positive and will have guest speaker Raul Ascunce, local Sentinel-Tribune journalist.





This program is for mental health professionals, family members, individuals living with mental illness, and community members wanting to support NAMI Wood County.



The cost is $35 per ticket, and there will also be a silent auction at the event. It will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Stone Ridge Golf Club beginning at 5:30p.m. Purchase tickets at www.namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information.