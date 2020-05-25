NAMI Wood County’s June 2020 Free Programming

BOWLING GREEN, OHIO – Wood County’s National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the local community. This summer, NAMI Wood County has a variety of FREE programming available to Wood County residents. During the month of June, we will be offering the following online programming:

NAMI Basics is an educational program for parents and caregivers of children and adolescents living with mental illnesses, will be held June 2, 4, 9, 11, 16, and 18 at 6-8p.m.

The WRAP (Wellness Recovery Action Plan) Workshop is a self-designed course on identifying your personal wellness tools, and will be held June 8-11 at 6-8p.m.

NAMI FaithNet Webinar is a presentation for faith leaders on how to create a caring community and promote the role of faith in recovery for individuals and families affected by mental illness.This will be held on June 16 at 12:00-1:00 or 6-7p.m.

Keep Kids and Teens Healthy at Home Challenge – this social media challenge for teens and kids will be launched June 1st and will include an in-home scavenger hunt and meme & TikTok challenge. Check out our Facebook for more details!

As always, NAMI Wood County has online support groups still operating virtually including, Family Support Group, NAMI Connections, Parent & Caregiver, and others! Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for our programming. Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information, and be sure to follow us on social media @NAMIWoodCounty.