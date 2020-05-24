NAMI Wood County’s Mental Health Conference Series Coming Up

BOWLING GREEN, OHIO – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the local community.



This summer, NAMI Wood County is hosting their Mental Health Conference Series differently this year. Instead of an in-person conference, this event will be held through three different online webinars including: “Mental Health Services in the Time of COVID-19”, “Caring for Yourself and Others During Stressful Times,” and “Adjusting to the New Normal.” The webinars will be held June 11th, 18th, and 25th 12:00-1:30p.m.



Cost per webinar is $15. If registered for one webinar, the cost will be $15 for the first and $10 for the second and third. Additionally, all webinars are FREE for NAMI members!



For more information on NAMI membership or to register, visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/mental-health-101/ or call 419-352-0626 or email us at [email protected] for more information.