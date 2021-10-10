NAMI Wood County’s Mental Health Conference Series

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming starting this fall! This programming is FREE and available to all Wood County residents.

On Friday, November 5, 2021, from 9:00-4:00p.m., NAMI Wood County will be hosting their Mental Health Conference Series: “Recovery: More Than Just a Pill.” Their conference series will provide participants with more information on a holistic approach to mental health treatment and recovery. The conference series will have multiple sessions available to participants and will include a variety of clinicians and individuals with lived experience presenting. The NAMI Wood County Mental Health Conference Series will be a hybrid event hosted at BGSU Levis Commons in Perrysburg. Cost per participant is $35, and continuing education units are pending from the Ohio Counselor, Social Worker, and Marriage and Family Therapist Board. Visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/mental-health-101/ to register today.

If you are interested in becoming a NAMI Wood County member, visit their website for more details. There are many benefits included in a NAMI Wood County member including: discounts on programs, newsletter subscriptions and more. Membership levels range from $5 to $60.

NAMI Wood County is continuing online support groups as well including Family Support Group, NAMI Connections, Parent & Caregiver, and others! Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming. Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information, and be sure to follow NAMI Wood County on social media: @NAMIWoodCounty for additional resources and updates.