NAMI Wood County’s Summer WRAP Class

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community.


During August, NAMI Wood County is offering an educational course called “WRAP” or “Wellness Recovery Action Plan.” This course, FREE of charge, was developed by a group of people who experience mental health and other health and lifestyle challenges. Your WRAP program is designed by you in a practical, day-to-day terms, and holds the key to getting and staying well. It can be used as a compliment to any other treatment options you have chosen.

Classes will be held August 11, 13, 18, 20 & 25 from 2:00-4:00p.m. Register at email at info@namiwoodcounty.org or call our office at 419-352-0626. Check out our website for more information on WRAP and any other programming at www.namiwoodcounty.org.

 

