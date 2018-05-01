North Baltimore's FREE and LOCAL source for news, sports, information and inspiration.

Nancy J. Dick-Martin, 77, of North Baltimore, passed away at 8:44am on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on July 11, 1942, in Port Clinton, Ohio to the late Derrall and Nellie (Strausbaugh) Pelton. She married Donald L. Dick, Sr. and they were divorced. She later married Fred J. Martin on December 4, 2005, and he survives.

Nancy is also survived by her sons: Donald L. Dick, Jr. of North Baltimore, Jim (Robin) Dick of North Baltimore, and Bill Dick of Findlay; her daughters: Tracy Pitts of Lima, and Kim Dick of North Baltimore; her brother, Tim Pelton of North Baltimore; her sister, Cindy (Kenny) Nigh of North Baltimore; her grandchildren: Christopher Carrier, Ashli Poole, Brandon Meyer, Mindy Woodruff, Taylor Dick, Andy Dick, Kristina Hill, and Jacob Dick; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brothers: James and Butch Pelton; and her sister, Judy Swinehart.

Nancy was retired from the Budd Company after 30 years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Due to health and safety considerations, the family will hold a private family funeral service at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, with Pastor Bill Cook officiating.

Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.