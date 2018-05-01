North Baltimore's FREE and LOCAL source for news, sports, information and inspiration.

Nancy J. “Nanan” Heller, 77, of Hoytville, passed away at 12:15am on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green.

She was born on January 13, 1943, in McComb, OH to the late Fred and Sara L. (Snyder) Kline. She married the love of her life, Richard E. Heller, Sr. on March 28, 1959, and he preceded her in death on October 22, 2002.

Nancy is survived by her son, Larry (Mary) Heller of Hoytville; daughters: Jane (Dan) Leader of Hoytville and Clorinda Heller of Bowling Green; grandchildren: Joshua, Steven, Rebecca, Larry Jr., Daniel Jr., Brandi, Dylan, Monica and Kelly; great-grandchildren: Madison, Kiley, Brayden, Tyler, Kyle, Ariana, Samantha, Bryer, Ryder, Brooklynn, Savanna, Dylan “Bubba” Jr., Izabell, Ariel, and one on the way; 6 step-great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law: Jack Heller and Les Heller; and sisters-in-law, Carol Kline, Carol Carles Coppler, Janet Tussinger, Mary Sapp and Nancy Vestal.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Richard Heller, Jr.; brothers: Fred Kline and Wayne Snyder; and sister, Florence Kline.

Nancy was a homemaker, and longtime member of the Hoytville United Methodist Church.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, with Pastor Russell Teegarden, Jr. officiating.

Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00pm and 6:00-8:00pm on Monday, June 29 at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hoytville United Methodist Church, Woodlane, and/or American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.