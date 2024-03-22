Nancy Jane Hamilton, 77, NB

Nancy Jane Hamilton, 77, of North Baltimore, died at 11:03 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Wood Haven Health Care, Bowling Green. She was born on February 24, 1947, in Bowling Green to the late Robert Deane and Kathleen (Sterling) Shamp.



Nancy is survived by her children: Dena Olsen of San Tan Valley, AZ, Nick (Tonya) Lamb of Rudolph, and Donna Lamb of North Baltimore; brother, Robert (Diane) Shamp of Findlay; sisters: Caris Thompson of AZ, Kathy (Harry) Rock of Fostoria and Darlene (Eddie) Leger of North Baltimore; grandchildren: Sydney, Nathan, MacKenzie, Haley, Chloe, Deane, Dakota and Gracie; and great-grandchildren: Chance and Kameron.



Nancy was retired from Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.



All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.