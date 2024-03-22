North Baltimore, Ohio

March 22, 2024 11:39 am

Need A Chiropractor
TOP update from image Dec 2023
The District Update – Water Shed
June 2023 Left Rail
Sept. 2023
Size Update
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Temporary
Logo
Ol’ Jenny
Resize
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023

Nancy Jane Hamilton, 77, NB

Nancy Jane Hamilton, 77, of North Baltimore, died at 11:03 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Wood Haven Health Care, Bowling Green.  She was born on February 24, 1947, in Bowling Green to the late Robert Deane and Kathleen (Sterling) Shamp.

Nancy is survived by her children:  Dena Olsen of San Tan Valley, AZ, Nick (Tonya) Lamb of Rudolph, and Donna Lamb of North Baltimore; brother, Robert (Diane) Shamp of Findlay; sisters: Caris Thompson of AZ, Kathy (Harry) Rock of Fostoria and Darlene (Eddie) Leger of North Baltimore; grandchildren: Sydney, Nathan, MacKenzie, Haley, Chloe, Deane, Dakota and Gracie; and great-grandchildren: Chance and Kameron.  

Nancy was retired from Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.

All services will be private.  Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.  

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website