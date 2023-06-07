North Baltimore, Ohio

A celebration of life service for Nancy Kline of McComb, who passed away on December 18, 2022, will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, June 11, 2023 at the Hoytville United Methodist Church. Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.

Nancy Joan Kline, 91, of McComb passed away at 11:26 a.m., Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

She was born on October 3, 1931, in Wood County to the late Donald D. and Ella L. (Dunn) Leatherman. She married Edward L. “Skip” Kline on January 3, 1953, and he preceded her in death on January 11, 2011.

Nancy is survived by her children: Amy Walker of McComb, Jeanne (Bob) Simon of Hoytville, Cynthia (Jeff) Aukerman of Deweyville, Mark (Pam) Kline of Canton, MI, Jon (Deb) Kline of Melbourne, FL, and Julie Buckland of McComb; son-in-law, Tim Graber of Pickney, MI; her siblings: Mary Copus of McComb, Martha Moser of Upper Sandusky, and Tom Leatherman of N. Baltimore; 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



She was also preceded in death by infant sons: Barry B. and Garry G. Kline; daughter, Vanessa Graber; son-in-law, Bob Buckland; siblings: Helen Whitticar, Beverly Shuck, and Phil Leatherman; and a grandson, Steve Aukerman.



Nancy retired as a cook from McComb Middle School in 1997. She was a member of the Hoytville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed watching the Detroit Tigers, reading, gardening, crossword puzzles, computer games, and woodworking projects with her husband, Skip. Nancy was an accomplished baker well known in the local area for her delicious candies and pies.



Some of the many organizations that were dear to Nancy were: Hoytville United Methodist Church, Hoytville Youth Community Outreach, Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Department, and the McComb and North Baltimore Public Libraries.



