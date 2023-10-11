Nancy Sheline, 88

Nancy Louise Sheline, formerly of Cygnet, Ohio, passed away on October 10, 2023. She was born on February 19, 1935, to the late Frank and Isabelle (Beckford) Vandersall. She married Norman Eugene Sheline on April 30, 1953, and he preceded her in death in 2006.





She is survived by her children and their families: Cathi (Alan) Sarver, their sons, Jason and Christopher (Jamie) Sarver. Steven Sheline, his sons with the late Jane (Marz) Sheline Zachary (Laura) Sheline, and their sons, Anderson, Calvin, and Hayes; and Chad Sheline. Connie Sheline. Christina (Anthony) Gebers, their children, Jared (Eve) Gebers; Amanda (Keith) Duquette and their son Jackson; Stephanie (Jason) Boston and their children, Blake and Bianca. Thomas (Brenda) Sheline, their daughters, Erica (Jeff) Noel and their son, Colton; and Jessica Sheline. Cheri (John) Rensch, and their son, Levi Rensch. She is also survived by her brother, Ray Vandersall; sisters-in-law: Lois Sheline and Terry Chenetski.



Visitation will be held on Friday, October 13, 2023 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Per Nancy’s request, there will be no memorial service.



Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.