National Beef (“Equity”) Statement Re: COVID-19

Dear Editor and North Baltimore Community:
Our country is facing an unprecedented challenge. As a member of the North Baltimore community for several years, we want to thank our employees and the people of North Baltimore for their continued support.
As a leading food supplier in the United States, National Beef is part of the nation’s critical infrastructure (along with healthcare and pharmaceuticals) and will continue our normal production schedule during this COVID 19 pandemic.
National Beef continues to take every precaution and remain vigilant in following the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local health authorities to keep our employees safe and healthy at our facilities.
We have been and will be in constant contact with our employees, but we also wanted to share our commitment with the people of North Baltimore.
Below is a letter from our Tim Klein, CEO:
From: Tim Klein, CEO
For nearly 30 years, National Beef has provided grocery retailers and foodservice operators in the United
States and around the world with quality beef products and outstanding customer service. Our operations are
included in the list of Tier One, “Critical Infrastructure Industry” who maintain services and functions
Americans depend on and that are needed to operate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic response.
We take this special responsibility incredibly seriously. With humility and sober recognition of the
challenge at hand, we are committed to providing an uninterrupted supply of beef products to our customers
and American consumers.
There’s no blueprint for navigating such an uncertain situation. However, we are taking every precaution and
being extremely vigilant in our plants, offices and our entire operations to follow the guidance of the Center
for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local health authorities and the World Health
Organization (WHO) to keep our employees and your families safe and healthy.
The health and safety of our entire National Beef family is our first and most important priority. We know it
is challenging for them as they adjust to new and changing realities. With their continued support, we can
fulfill our imperative role to help feed our nation during this uncertain time.
Our plant operations at National Beef are running at maximum capacity, and we are doing everything in our
power to keep our critical part of America’s food supply moving in a safe, efficient manner.
We are choosing to provide hope, step into the weight of responsibility and ask for your continued support to
carry on our mission during this unprecedented time in our country’s history.
To our suppliers and American cattle ranchers: thank YOU for enabling us to continue operations during
this challenging time.
To our customers: thank YOU for the efforts you are making to enable consumers to purchase and enjoy
safe, quality beef products.
To our employees: thank YOU for your commitment to our piece of being connected: feeding families and
providing hope.
On behalf of the National Beef family, we lock arms with you and every family across this great nation.
Let your strength rise.