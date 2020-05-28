NBX WaterShedsun
National Beef Gives Generous NBLS Donations

Beth McCartney, NB Superintendent Ryan Delaney, Tim Hadding, GM @ National Beef NB and Chad Kiser, NBHS Principal.

National Beef, 2208 Grant Road, North Baltimore,  blessed the North Baltimore Local School District with a check for $20,000 last week. The money will be used to fund children wanting to participate in “Pay to Participate” activities during the 20-21 school year.

The company also honored each Class of 2020 North Baltimore High School  graduate with a $250 Visa gift card and an assortment of other gift items, bundled in an insulated cooler bag. As each student posed for  a photo, and then walked across the stage with their diploma in hand, they were directed to the gift table where they received the awesome surprise. How amazing is that??Many thanks for these generous gifts to the community.

