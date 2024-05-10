National “Clean Up Your Room” Day–May 10th

NATIONAL CLEAN UP YOUR ROOM DAY

Spring cleaners get their wish granted each year when National Clean Up Your Room Day arrives on May 10th. Children often dread this parent-appreciated day. Though, some years, the observance arrives with perfect timing for Mother’s Day!

However, the observance doesn’t only target kids. It is also about picking up, straightening up, and cleaning up the whole house. Adults take spring cleaning seriously, and homes get aired out. They organize, de-clutter, and rearrange. It’s time to fix the broken and match up missing parts, like with like. We tackle cluttered closets and donate or throw away those things we no longer use. Help your children make their beds, clean their rooms, and eliminate the toys and clothing they have outgrown.

The day helps garages, sheds, and cabinets see the light of day. Drawers, closets (did we say that already), and under the bed get thoroughly organized. Find ways to repurpose items around the house, too. Look at old things in new ways:

Use an old towel bar on your potting bench and hang S hooks to store your tools.

Broken dresser drawers become bookshelves or under-bed storage.

How many ways can you repurpose an unused wine rack? storage for towels in the bathroom take it to the craft area for all the small tools, glue and yarn store water bottles and travel mugs

Tissue boxes make terrific storage for plastic bags, but they also work well for used dryer sheets. Reuse the dryer sheets to wipe down the washer and dryer to keep it dust-free and clean out the lint trap.

Use old magazine racks to store cutting boards, baking sheets, and other flat kitchen items.

HOW TO OBSERVE CLEAN YOUR ROOM DAY

Get ready to de-clutter! For everyone who waits for the right time to get started, the day has arrived. National Clean Up Your Room Day says so! Make a list and spend some time getting your home looking and feeling clean and fresh for summer. When you’ve accomplished that, post photos on social media using #CleanUpYourRoomDay.

NATIONAL CLEAN UP YOUR ROOM DAY HISTORY

