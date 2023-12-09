National Day Calendar: December 9

NATIONAL PASTRY DAY

National Pastry Day celebrates one of the world’s most favored baked goods. On December 9th, visit your local bakery and pick up one or two of your favorite kinds. Read more…

WEARY WILLIE DAY

Weary Willie Day on December 9th recognizes the art of clowning and the impact it has on our lives. This holiday was named for the character made famous by Emmett Kelly, who was born on this day in 1898. Read more…

CHRISTMAS CARD DAY

Each year around this time, friends and families begin mailing their holiday cards. Christmas Card Day on December 9th serves as a reminder to get your stamps, envelopes, and cards together so you can share your holiday cheer. Read more…

LUTEFISK DAY

On December 9th, Lutefisk Day reminds residents in Norway, Finland, and Sweden to begin preparing their lutefisk for Christmas. The day is also referred to as Anna’s Day. Read more…

WORLD TECHNO DAY

On December 9th, World Techno Day celebrates electronic dance music. The day also encourages learning more about techno and listening to this genre of music. Read more…

On Deck for December 10, 2023



National Days

NATIONAL LAGER DAY

NOBEL PRIZE DAY

HUMAN RIGHTS DAY

DEWEY DECIMAL SYSTEM DAY

December 9th Celebrated History

1793

Noah Webster establishes New York City’s first daily newspaper, the American Minerva.

1872

Upon being sworn in as the governor of Louisiana, P.B.S. Pinchback became the first African American to serve as a governor of a U.S. state. He had previously served the state as its lieutenant governor, duties he had assumed when Lieutenant Governor Oscar Dunn died while in office. Then, Pinchback replaced Governor Henry C. Warmoth when his term ended due to impeachment charges.

1884

The U.S. Patent Office issued patent No. 308,990 to Levant M. Richardson of the Richardson Skate Company in Chicago, IL, for his ball-bearing roller skates.

1935

Jay Berwanger of the University of Chicago becomes the first recipient of the Downtown Athletic Club Trophy. In 1936, the trophy was renamed the Heisman Trophy after coach John W. Heisman.

1965

A Charlie Brown Christmas special premieres on CBS.

December 9th Celebrated Birthdays

Clarence Birdseye – 1886

In 1924, the businessman and innovator helped found General Seafoods Company. He later developed a quick-freezing method for preserving foods that revolutionized the frozen food industry.

Margaret Brundage – 1900

The Chicago artist is best known for her cover art on the pulp magazine Weird Tales.

Grace Hopper – 1906

The United States Navy rear admiral was a pioneer in computer programming and one of the first programmers of the Harvard Mark I computer.

Roy DeCarava – 1919

The critically acclaimed photographer earned a Guggenheim fellowship in 1952.

Redd Foxx – 1922

Born John Elroy Sanford, the comedian and actor starred in the NBC sitcom Sanford and Son in the 1970s.

John Malkovich – 1953

The award-winning actor is best known for his roles on stage and screen in Dangerous Liaisons, Red, and The Killing Fields.

Source: National Day Calendar