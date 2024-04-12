North Baltimore, Ohio

NATIONAL GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH DAY

Each year, National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day on April 12th recognizes one of the top comfort foods in the United States. Why wouldn’t it be when we’re talking about bread grilled to perfection, and warm, gooey, melted cheese.

According to food historians, many cultures around the world have enjoyed cooked bread and cheese since ancient times. The United States modern version of the grilled cheese sandwich originated in the 1920s. As sliced bread and American cheese became easily available, Americans began making open-faced grilled cheese sandwiches.

United States government cookbooks describe Navy cooks broiling “American cheese filling sandwiches” during World War II.

Grilled cheese sandwiches are versatile thanks to the ability to mix and match cheeses, bread, and seasonings. Adding sauteed vegetables or herb-infused oils can elevate this simple comfort food to a whole other level.

HOW TO OBSERVE GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH DAY

Make your favorite version of a grilled cheese sandwich.

Share the best cheeses to make grilled cheese. Do you use American cheese or do you prefer Swiss? What’s your favorite cheese?

Serve it with your favorite soup and sides, too.

Layer it and make a double-decker grilled cheese sandwich. Add ham or bacon for extra flavor and variety.

Share with us all the ways you make grilled cheese sandwiches or try this recipe below:

Baby Swiss And Tomato Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Swiss And Tomato Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Baby Swiss and Tomato Grilled Cheese Sandwich Prep: 5 mins

Cook: 5 mins

Total Prep: 10 minutes

Servings: 1 Instructions: Slice 4 pieces of Baby Swiss, and 3 or 4 slices of ripened tomato. Spread one side of each piece of bread with softened butter. Heating medium fry pan and place 1 piece of bread buttered side down in pan. Cover bread in layers with two pieces of cheese, sliced tomato, and finally second two pieces of cheese. Place second slice of bread buttered side up.

Families, take this day to the next level and make personalized sandwiches. Get creative with your grilled cheese by bringing out the cookie cutters. Imagine the fun the kids will have and everyone can make unique-shaped sandwiches. Don’t fret about the crusts because you can dip them in your favorite sauces or soups. Try adding ranch, siracha or a dill dip. How will you mix it up?

NATIONAL GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH DAY HISTORY

National Day Calendar continues researching the origins of the comfort food holiday.

Grilled Cheese FAQ

Q. What is a deep-fried grilled cheese called?

A. A deep-fried grilled cheese sandwich (yes, there is such a thing) is called a Cheese Frenchie (or Frenchee).

Q. What’s the best way to make a crispy grilled cheese sandwich?

A. Grilled cheese is so delectable-crispy buttery toast on the outside, soft, gooey, cheesy center. How can you improve on that? Well, swap the butter for mayonnaise. You’ll get a crisper, more flavorful, golden-brown exterior while keeping all that gooey goodness in the middle.

Q. Are there other sandwich days on the calendar?

