National Day: National Chocolate-Covered Nut Day

National Chocolate-Covered Nut Day on February 25th recognizes the delicious and crunchy snack drizzled, covered, dunked, or smothered in chocolate. The possibilities are endless with so many different types of nuts and chocolate combinations.

For thousands of years, nuts have been a staple of the human diet. The walnut was a favorite of the ancient Greeks and Romans, while Native Americans favored pecans.

Both chocolate and nuts can be good for you. Dark chocolate possesses a substantial amount of antioxidants, while the nuts contain essential fatty acids and linolenic acids. For the most part, the fats in nuts are unsaturated fats, including monounsaturated fats. Nuts also provide arginine, a substance that may help make the walls of the arteries more flexible and less prone to blockage from blood clot formation. Many nuts are good sources of vitamins E and B2 and are rich in protein, folate, fiber, and essential minerals, such as magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, copper, and selenium.

The first chocolate-covered peanut candy was Goobers, originally sold in 1925. The word “Goober” was a common slang word for peanut.

One of the more recognized chocolate-covered nuts is the M & M. These chocolate-covered peanuts or chocolate-covered almonds have become a favorite of many. The peanut M & M was introduced in 1954. They were tan until 1960 when the colors red, yellow, and green were added to production.

Eat a chocolate-covered nut.

Visit your favorite candy or chocolate shop and pick up some chocolate-covered nuts

Make chocolate-covered nuts at home. Give a gift of chocolate-covered nuts.

Have a taste test using different nuts and different chocolates.

Use #ChocolateCoveredNutDay to post on social media.

NATIONAL CHOCOLATE-COVERED NUT DAY HISTORY

While we continue to seek the origins of this day, we’re not withholding any reward. Chocolate, with or without nuts, is a staple snack in the National Day Calendar offices. That doesn’t mean we won’t stop looking for the founder of the day. It just means, it might be helpful if the answer was at the bottom of a bag of Brach’s chocolate-covered peanuts.



Chocolate-Covered Nut FAQ

Q. Do nut clusters count on this holiday?

A. Yes. Nut clusters are chocolate-covered nuts in small patty or clusters. They sometimes include other ingredients like caramel or nougat.

Q. What other kinds of food get covered in chocolate?

A. Many goods taste delicious covered in chocolate. For example:

Pretzels

Potato Chips

Fruit

Coffee Beans

Cookies

Bacon

Caramel

Donuts

Graham Crackers

Ice cream

Marshmallows

Source: National Day Calendar