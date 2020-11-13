TOLEDO, OH – November is National Family Caregivers Month, but for Alzheimer’s caregivers the emphasis on families and caregiving is year-round.

For those with loved ones in long-term care facilities, family ties are strained because they haven’t been able to touch their loved ones since March because of restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Caring for a loved one at home during the pandemic is stressful also because caregivers have had to take extra precautions – including limiting family and paid help – to keep their loved ones safe.

The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter is encouraging people in Northwest Ohio to take a step to honor a caregiver this month, which is also National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. For 96,000 people in Northwest Ohio, the role of caregiver is an awesome responsibility where sometimes the “giving” leaves them emotionally and mentally depleted.

“The Association provides free education and support services to lift caregivers up and help them provide the best possible care they can. What we need is for people to help connect a caregiver you know to our free services or do something kind for those you love,” said Pamela Myers, Program Director for the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter.

Here are some examples of steps to help a caregiver:

Provide the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline number, which is 800.272.3900, to a caregiver and encourage them to call

Volunteer to do a task for a caregiver to give them some free time

Link them to the Association’s support groups at https://www.alz.org/nwohio/helping_you/caregiver_support_groups

Suggest that they call the Northwest Ohio Alzheimer’s local office at 419.537.1999 for a care consultation



“2020 has been extra challenging for caregivers,” Myers said. “Connecting them to us is a way for you to support and honor them.”