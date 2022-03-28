National junior golf tournament comes to Findlay

AJGA Preview at Findlay set for April 29-May 1

BRASELTON, Ga. – The American Junior Golf Association will come to Findlay, Ohio, for the first time to host the AJGA Preview at Findlay. Findlay Country Club will host the 36-hole national junior golf tournament, April 29-May 1, 2022. The field will consist of 78 boys and girls (ages 12-19) from around the world.

This is Findlay Country Club’s first year hosting an AJGA event. Findlay Country Club’s 18-hole golf course was designed and built by Tom Bendelow and has existed since 1908. Today, FCC offers its members and guests an unforgettable experience with fast undulating greens, strategically placed bunkers and well-manicured tees and fairways with a challenging layout that is playable for all skill levels.

The AJGA Preview at Findlay is one of 14 Preview events on the 2022 AJGA schedule. The AJGA Preview Series is designed specifically for members who have not yet played in an AJGA tournament. This series, conducted primarily during the spring, offers these new and returning members the opportunity to start building Performance Based Entry status before application deadlines arrive for summer Open and AJGA Junior All-Star Series events.

The American Junior Golf Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the overall growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through competitive junior golf. AJGA alumni include Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Paula Creamer, Ariya Jutanugarn, Cristie Kerr, Stacy Lewis, Brittany Lincicome, Anna Nordqvist, Inbee Park and Lexi Thompson.

“The AJGA is arguably the largest golf organization promoting junior golf in the world. I was fortunate enough to compete in a few of their events during my days playing junior golf and it really helped me get ready for golf at the next level. Now as a college golf coach, there are many very good junior golf events to go recruit players at and the AJGA is one of the tours where many great players come out of.” Jacob Miller, past AJGA participant and head golf coach for Tiffin University.

The tournament begins like a PGA TOUR or LPGA Tour event with an 18-hole AJGA Qualifying Tournament held on Friday before the event. This gives players the opportunity to “play their way in” to the main tournament. The tournament will begin Saturday with the first round and finish on Sunday with an awards ceremony to follow the final round.

The AJGA Preview at Findlay comes with a fundraising opportunity to support local youth. The local planning committee has chosen Millstream Career Center as the recipient to any funds raised during the event. Millstream Career Center students will assist with on-site catering, construction of event supplies, and media and marketing outreach.

Volunteer opportunities are available, interested parties may contact the Findlay Country Club to learn more by calling 419-422-9263.

Findlay Country Club is located at 1500 Country Club Drive, Findlay, Ohio. To learn more about the AJGA visit online through Facebook, Twitter or at ajga.org.

About the AJGA

The American Junior Golf Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the overall growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through competitive junior golf. The AJGA provides valuable exposure for college golf scholarships, and has an annual junior membership (boys and girls, ages 12-19) of more than 7,300 members from 50 states and 60 foreign countries. Through initiatives like the Achieving Competitive Excellence (ACE) Grant, a financial assistance program, and Leadership Links, a service-oriented platform that teaches juniors charitable-giving skills, the AJGA fosters the growth of golf’s next generation.

TaylorMade and Adidas are the AJGA’s National Sponsors, supporting the AJGA for more than 25 years. TaylorMade has served as the Official Ball of the AJGA since 2016. adidas has been the Official Apparel and Footwear of the AJGA since 2017. Rolex, in its fourth decade of AJGA sponsorship, became the inaugural AJGA Premier Partner in 2004.

AJGA alumni have risen to the top of amateur, collegiate and professional golf. Former AJGA juniors have compiled more than 900 victories on the PGA and LPGA Tours. AJGA alumni include Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Paula Creamer, Ariya Jutanugarn, Cristie Kerr, Stacy Lewis, Brittany Lincicome, Anna Nordqvist, Inbee Park and Lexi Thompson.