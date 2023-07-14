NATIONAL MAC AND CHEESE DAY | JULY 14

One of the classic comfort foods earns a place of honor on July 14th. It is National Mac and Cheese Day!

Made with macaroni noodles, cream or milk, and the golden goodness of cheese, mac and cheese shines as a side dish while also standing on its own as a main dish. This meal reminds many of us of home while also teaching us the basics of the kitchen. What other recipes allow us to create so flamboyantly and often with so little knowledge about cooking?

