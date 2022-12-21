National Weather Service Update Dec. 21

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING…
* WHAT…Multi-hazard winter storm with a combination of strong
winds, very cold temperatures, snow, and blowing snow possible.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible. Winds could
gust as high as 60 mph. Wind chill values could be as low as 30
below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Ohio.
* WHEN…From Thursday evening through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could severely impact the Friday morning commute and
any holiday travel. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The
cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A window of brief intense snowfall is
possible with a cold frontal passage late Thursday night into
Friday morning. This front will also bring a sharp temperature
drop over a matter of a few hours, where temperatures above
freezing Thursday night will drop to the single digits by Friday
afternoon. A flash freeze is possible with this occurrence.
Winds will increase across the area on Friday, especially Friday
night, and be the main hazard for the area with blowing snow
also potentially causing hazardous travel. Strong winds could
cause damage to trees, bring down power lines, and blow around
unsecured objects. Snow will attempt to fill back in across the
area on Friday night into Saturday for some additional snow
accumulations. From Friday afternoon through Sunday, a period of
almost 48 hours where temperatures remain in the single digits
is possible. This combined with the strong winds would allow for
a long period of wind chills well below zero and increase
exposure risk and infrastructure concerns across the area.