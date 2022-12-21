National Weather Service Update Dec. 21

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING…



* WHAT…Multi-hazard winter storm with a combination of strong

winds, very cold temperatures, snow, and blowing snow possible.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible. Winds could

gust as high as 60 mph. Wind chill values could be as low as 30

below zero.



* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Ohio.



* WHEN…From Thursday evening through Saturday evening.



* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could severely impact the Friday morning commute and

any holiday travel. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The

cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A window of brief intense snowfall is

possible with a cold frontal passage late Thursday night into

Friday morning. This front will also bring a sharp temperature

drop over a matter of a few hours, where temperatures above

freezing Thursday night will drop to the single digits by Friday

afternoon. A flash freeze is possible with this occurrence.

Winds will increase across the area on Friday, especially Friday

night, and be the main hazard for the area with blowing snow

also potentially causing hazardous travel. Strong winds could

cause damage to trees, bring down power lines, and blow around

unsecured objects. Snow will attempt to fill back in across the

area on Friday night into Saturday for some additional snow

accumulations. From Friday afternoon through Sunday, a period of

almost 48 hours where temperatures remain in the single digits

is possible. This combined with the strong winds would allow for

a long period of wind chills well below zero and increase

exposure risk and infrastructure concerns across the area.