National Weather Service: Winter Storm Watch

410 AM EST Tue Dec 20 2022 /310 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022/



…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING…



* WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible. A wintry mix Thursday

afternoon and evening will likely transition to snow Thursday

night. Snow may be moderate to heavy at times through Saturday

morning. Storm total snow amounts may exceed 6 inches,

especially near Lake Michigan. Westerly winds could gust as

high as 55 mph, and will cause blowing and drifting.



* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and

northwest Ohio.



* WHEN…From Thursday evening through Saturday morning.



* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as

low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in

as little as 30 minutes.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dangerous cold is expected Thursday night

into Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the single digits above

and below zero. High temperatures will be in the single digits

and teens above zero. Wind chill values could fall to around 20

to 30 below zero at times. The lowest wind chills will be Friday

into Saturday. Additional snow accumulations are expected near

Lake Michigan through Sunday in west-northwest wind favored

snow belts.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the

latest forecasts for updates on this situation.