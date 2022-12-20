National Weather Service: Winter Storm Watch

410 AM EST Tue Dec 20 2022 /310 AM CST Tue Dec 20 2022/
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible. A wintry mix Thursday
afternoon and evening will likely transition to snow Thursday
night. Snow may be moderate to heavy at times through Saturday
morning. Storm total snow amounts may exceed 6 inches,
especially near Lake Michigan. Westerly winds could gust as
high as 55 mph, and will cause blowing and drifting.
* WHERE…Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and
northwest Ohio.
* WHEN…From Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as
low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Dangerous cold is expected Thursday night
into Sunday. Low temperatures will be in the single digits above
and below zero. High temperatures will be in the single digits
and teens above zero. Wind chill values could fall to around 20
to 30 below zero at times. The lowest wind chills will be Friday
into Saturday. Additional snow accumulations are expected near
Lake Michigan through Sunday in west-northwest wind favored
snow belts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.