National “Weed Your Garden Day” JUNE 13

NATIONAL WEED YOUR GARDEN DAY

National Weed Your Garden Day on June 13 serves as a reminder to all gardeners to take an extra 5 or 10 minutes to weed their gardens. This National Day is not only used as a reminder, it’s also used to inspire people to keep their garden free of weeds to allow for a healthier crop.

One of the best tips you will ever get is to stay in control of your garden, especially with weeds. Unfortunately, weeds grow fast, very fast. With inattention, they can soon become overwhelming. Giving daily attention to your garden makes it easier to maintain. Weeding 5 or 10 minutes each day will make the job seem bearable. It might even be enjoyable. This way you will be in control, and the weeds will not!

6 Reasons to Weed Your Garden

Excessive and unwanted weeds will crowd out plant roots and steal the nutrients that are needed for the plants to grow nice and be healthy. Helpful tips on reducing weeds in your garden:

Cover the soil along rows and between plants with mulch. Make sure to keep all weeds away from young plants. Plant your plants closely together to leave less room for weed growth. Have soil weed-free before planting. Make sure you do not let any of the weeds go to seed. Keep the edges of your yard mowed short to lessen the invasion of weeds onto your property and into your garden.

HOW TO OBSERVE NATIONAL WEED YOUR GARDEN DAY

Take time to weed your garden as you celebrate today. Committing to regular weeding to reduce weed growth. Weeding after a good rainfall while the soil is soft makes it easier to clean by the roots. Weeding your garden with a friend to makes the job go faster and feel more like a celebration! Rewarding yourself with tall glass of something iced and refreshing as you admire your weed-free garden. Use #NationalWeedYourGardenDay to post on social media.

NATIONAL WEED YOUR GARDEN DAY HISTORY

National Day Calendar is researching the origins of this gardening holiday.

