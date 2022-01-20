Nat’l. Cheese Lover’s Day

It’s National Cheese Lover’s Day and we love cheese just as much as the next person! To celebrate one of the most popular foods in the world, we wanted to know which type of cheese each state loves the most.
DelightedCooking looked at Google Trends data surrounding 15 popular types of cheese to find out which cheese is each state’s favorite.
Check out the full report here.
Interesting facts and findings:
Wisconsin produces more cheese than any other state—more than 2 billion pounds of cheese every year
Monterey Jack is the most-loved cheese in the nation, being the favorite in 13 states
9 states couldn’t decide on just one favorite cheese—some ended up with a three-way tie!
Gouda accounts for 50%-60% of the globe’s total cheese consumption, making it the most popular in the world